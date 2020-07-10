



The anticipated wait is over – Curio Brewing Company, located at 216 Noah Drive in Franklin, has opened its doors for business.

From Turtle Anachary, Mantra Ales, and most recently Mill Creek, 216 Noah Drive has seen its sharing of brewing companies. Curio Brewing Company offers day to night drink offerings from cold brew to beer.

Curio Brewing Company, a name inspired by the curiosity of brewing coffee and beer for the community to love, will offer a wide variety of cold brews and they are developing a coffee soda, a new coffee trend. Partners, David Morris and Alex Wigton wanted to have a place where you can gather from morning to evening. Morris was previously a roaster at Honest Coffee Roaster and has continued with his coffee journey and will be roasting coffee for the new shop.

Wigton says they will be open with limited hours serving coffee right now. “The goal is by Wednesday we will have beer (other local) to start opening up the taproom.” Cold Brew should also be ready by next week, Wigton says.

When customers come to visit Curio Brewing Company, they will find a remodeled taproom with bright colors focusing on a mid-century modern style.

In addition, to cold brew, they will offer espresso drinks and food offerings with a focus on local bakeries switching to beer throughout the day. They are in the process of obtaining a brewery license.

Curio Brewing Company

216 Noah Drive, Franklin

Limited hours are Friday- Saturday 7 am – 2 pm, closed Sunday. Next week, Monday- Tuesday 7 am – 2pm, Wednesday – Saturday 7 am – 8 pm.

For the latest news, follow them on Instagram at Curio Brewing Company.



