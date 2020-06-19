



From Turtle Anachary, Mantra Ales, and most recently Mill Creek, 216 Noah Drive has seen its sharing of brewing companies. Now, Curio Brewing Company is set to open in July. It will be the first of its kind in Franklin with day to night drink offerings from cold brew to beer.

Curio Brewing Company, a name inspired by the curiosity of brewing coffee and beer for the community to love, will offer a wide variety of cold brews and they are developing a coffee soda, a new coffee trend. Partners, David Morris and Alex Wigton wanted to have a place where you can gather from morning to evening. Morris was previously a roaster at Honest Coffee Roaster has continued with his coffee journey and will be roasting coffee for the new shop.

When customers come to visit Curio Brewing Company, they will find a remodeled taproom with bright colors focusing on a mid-century modern style.

In addition, to cold brew, they will offer espresso drinks and food offerings with a focus on local bakeries switching to beer throughout the day. They are in the process of obtaining a brewery license.

Curio Brewing Company will be located at 216 Noah Drive and is projected to open in mid-July.

For the latest news, follow them on Instagram at Curio Brewing Company.



