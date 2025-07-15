Tennessee Equine Hospital Expands Ownership Team

Tennessee Equine Hospital (TEH) is expanding its ownership team as it continues to strengthen its position as the premier equine referral center in the Southeast. Veterinarians Dr. Christine Cocquyt Montgomery and Dr. Colton McInturff have been named co-owners of the hospital group’s Thompson’s Station location, joining a leadership group that includes founding veterinarian and president Dr. Monty McInturff and Dr. Matthew DeLisle.

Cocquyt Montgomery and McInturff have played key roles in TEH’s continued growth, advancing the hospital’s ability to care for equine patients across multiple states. Home to one of the largest specialty teams in the Southeast, TEH delivers expert care in internal medicine, surgery and sports performance.

“The strength of any hospital lies in the people who lead it,” said Dr. Monty McInturff. “Both Dr. Christine and Dr. Colton lead by example and care deeply about horses and people. Bringing them into ownership is a natural next step.”

Dr. Cocquyt Montgomery, DVM, Dipl. ACVIM, is a board-certified equine internal medicine specialist and serves as hospital director at Tennessee Equine Hospital. She earned her DVM from Kansas State University, completed a rotating internship at Blue Ridge Equine Clinic and pursued a residency in large animal internal medicine at the University of Tennessee. She became a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine in 2015. Her professional interests include neonatology, gastrointestinal and respiratory disease and the use of advanced diagnostic imaging in complex medical cases.

Dr. McInturff, DVM, specializes in equine sports medicine and performance horse care. He graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine in 2017 before completing a yearlong internship in advanced musculoskeletal imaging and residency training in equine sports medicine and rehabilitation at Colorado State University. His clinical interests include lameness evaluation, treatment and rehabilitation, with a particular emphasis on orthobiologic therapies, intra-articular treatments and a multimodal approach to managing athletic injuries.

Tennessee Equine Hospital operates five hospitals across Tennessee and Alabama, with its Thompson’s Station location serving as the central hub for surgical and specialty care. The hospital’s referral team collaborates closely with veterinarians and horse owners throughout the region, offering 24/7 emergency services and innovative treatment options. To learn more, visit tnequinehospital.com.

