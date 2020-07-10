Three WCS Student-Athletes Earn State Recognition





Three high school student-athletes are proving their skills on the field and on the court by being named the Tennessee Gatorade Players of the Year for their respective sports.

Brentwood High’s Shaye Eggleston was named the Tennessee Volleyball Player of the Year, an honor her sister also won. Her coaches are hopeful that Shaye will bring home the title for a second time during her final season before playing at the University of Alabama.

“On the volleyball court Shaye is an absolute hammer,” said BHS Athletic Director Joe Blair. “She has the ability to completely take control of a game and score at will. We are thrilled that she was named for this great honor and are excited to see her represent Brentwood High again this coming year.”

Fairview High’s Brandon Parrish was named the Tennessee Boys Soccer Player of the Year for the second year.

“Brandon is an amazing player and a remarkable individual,” said FVHS coach Shane Smith. “His drive and determination combined with his skill has made him a very exciting player to watch on the field and will continue to benefit him in life.”

Independence High’s Robert Hassell was also named the Tennessee Baseball Player of the Year for the second time. Robert was recently drafted by the San Diego Padres and was the first high school player to be chosen.

“We are very proud of Robert for winning Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight year,” said IHS coach Michael McLaury. “I don’t know how many two time winners the state of Tennessee has had in the past, but I don’t believe it has been many. Robert is very deserving of such an accomplishment.”

Gatorade Players of the Year are selected based on athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character. As state winners, Shaye, Brandon and Robert will receive a trophy and $1,000 to donate to a community organization for young athletes.



