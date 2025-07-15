Coming Soon: Kroger Boost Bonus Days

July 14, 2025 – The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced the return of Boost Bonus Days, a mega-sales event giving Boost by Kroger Plus members exclusive access to even more benefits offered through their membership from July 16-July 29.

“Boost by Kroger Plus offers members incredible savings every day, and those savings are about to get even bigger with Boost Bonus Days,” said Tom Duncan, Vice President, Head of Marketing at Kroger. “Boost has already saved members millions on gas, groceries, streaming and delivery fees, and now we are thrilled to celebrate our members with more discounts and the opportunity to join or lock in another year of savings with half-off annual memberships.”

During the two-week event, Boost members and those who join during Boost Bonus Days will receive exclusive access to even more discounts including savings on Kroger’s Our Brands favorites from aisles across the store.

Boost Bonus Day features include:

More than $100 in grocery savings

Most offers redeemable up to five times

$10 off a $75 or more Kroger Delivery Order

Customers can receive 50% off a new annual membership and current members can receive half-off their annual membership next year when they extend from July 9-July 29

Boost expands on savings available to customers through Kroger’s free loyalty program. Members can save up to $1,100 per year on gas, groceries, streaming options and delivery fees*. To learn more and enroll in Boost, click here.

Boost by Kroger Plus benefits include:

Unlimited Free delivery on orders of $35 or more

2x Fuel Points anyway customers shop, with extra fuel points during fuel promotions

Streaming option of Disney+ Basic (With ads), Hulu (With ads) or ESPN+ for annual Boost members

Member exclusive offers throughout the year

Disclaimer:

*Savings for Boost $99 membership, based on 2 deliveries per week, $91 weekly grocery spend, 13 gallons per fill-up and Fuel Point redemption twice per month. Along with streaming value of $119 based on $9.99 monthly fee for Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads), and $11.99 monthly fee for ESPN+.

Free Delivery: $35 order minimum. Restrictions apply. Subject to availability. Delivery time not guaranteed.

2x Fuel Points: Restrictions apply. See site for details. Fuel points cannot be earned on alcohol, tobacco, gift cards or lottery tickets. Fuel Points can be redeemed at participating fuel locations.

50% off Boost during Boost Bonus Days: Offer valid until Tuesday July 29, 2025, at 11:59pm PT. May not be combined with Free 30 Day Trial offer. Void where taxed, prohibited or restricted by law. Must clip offer to earn discount. Existing Boost members can redeem the offer by clipping the offer and visiting here.

$100 in Bonus Days Savings: $100 Boost exclusive offers cannot be applied toward Boost Membership fee. Membership fee must be paid in single payment. Cumulative value of Boost Bonus Days Offers between July 16, 2025-July 29, 2025.

