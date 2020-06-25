If you’re looking for a great cocktail to elevate your summer, try these cocktail recipes from H Clark Distillery, a local distillery in Thompson’s Station.
1H Clark Old Fashioned
2 oz H Clark Tennessee Bourbon
1/2 oz of simple syrup
1 dash of angostura bitters
1 dash orange bitters
Instructions: pour all ingredients into mixing glass with ice. Stir well. Strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with orange peel.
2H Clark Negroni
1 oz of H Clark heirloom gin – barrel-aged
1 oz Aperol
1 oz Sweet Vermouth
Instructions: pour all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir well. Strain into rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with orange peel.
3The Last Word
3/4 oz H Clark Tennessee Dry Gin
3/4 oz Green Chartreuse
3/4 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liquor
3/4 oz lime juice
Instructions: pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well for 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled couple glass.