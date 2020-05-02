Having announced bankruptcy back in November 2019, Mill Creek Brewing Co’s Nolensville facility and taproom is officially under new ownership.

The new owners, who call themselves MC Investors, LLC, consist of Miten Patel (CEO) and partners Drupal Patel, Jatin Shah, Kunal Patel, and Puneet Mahan.

“As a group of friends who love Mill Creek Beer, many of whom had visited the taproom with our families, we were saddened by the prospect of this beloved brewery shutting its doors,” MC Investors said in a statement regarding Mill Creek’s closure last year.

“In addition to years of friendship, we cumulatively share extensive business experience in industries including retail food service, industrial operations, law, alcohol retail, real estate, and hospitality,” MC Investors added.

Rather quickly, the friends came together and submitted a letter of intent as part of an open bidding process. A deal was reached and capital infusion was made that allowed the Nolensville brewery and taproom to reopen, ensuring the brewery’s full-time employees kept their jobs. MC Investors only purchased the Nolensville facility and taproom.

MC Investors took over financial responsibilities through an operating agreement with Mill Creek Brewing Co. while the bankruptcy purchase proceeded. The entire brew-staff, the director of sales and marketing, and the entire taproom staff were asked to stay on board. While then CEO and founder Chris Going remained involved, he gave up his CEO title in January, MC Investors said. However, recently, Going’s job was terminated. MC Investors states that the economic disruption caused by COVID-19 led to them making “difficult personnel decisions and one of those decisions was to part ways with Going.”

The concept of Mill Creek began years ago after Going went on a family trip to the Smoky Mountains. A guitar teacher turned avid homebrewer, set out to craft some suds that his light-beer loving brother-in-law would not only drink but enjoy throughout the vacation. Chris tweaked some traditional styles and other recipes he’d been working on, and focused on making beer that just tastes good. From that experience, Mill Creek Brewing Co. was born.

During the 4 years since Mill Creek’s inception, the brewery saw tremendous growth with beers like Lil Darlin, a citrus-infused wheat beer. They quickly expanded beyond Nashville, taking their beer statewide in 2016 and in 2017 expanding into Alabama, Kentucky and Indiana.