Cupola Animal Hospitals Announces Addition of Skilled Veterinarians

The Cupola Animal Hospitals family is proud to announce the additions of Dr. Eliza Cary, DVM, and Dr. Baker Smith, DVM, to its esteemed team of veterinary professionals. Dr. Cary will join the staff at Concord Road Animal Hospital in Brentwood, and Dr. Smith will care for patients at Cupola Northlake in Hermitage.

Dr. Eliza Cary is a Middle Tennessee native, born and raised in Murfreesboro. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science before completing a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine at the University of Tennessee. Following graduation, Dr. Cary moved to Nashville to be closer to family, where she has been practicing ever since.

Her professional areas of interest include geriatric care, feline medicine and dermatology.

“Being able to serve my hometown as a veterinarian is a dream come true,” said Dr. Cary. “It’s incredibly rewarding to give back to the community that raised me by providing top-notch care for their beloved pets.”

Dr. Smith recently graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine. Originally from Houston, Texas, he previously graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences.

Dr. Smith’s professional interests include ophthalmology, dentistry and soft tissue surgery.

“I am incredibly excited to serve Middle Tennesseans with the experienced team at Cupola Animal Hospitals,” said. Dr. Smith “Their dedication to animal care is unmatched, and I am eager to contribute my skills and knowledge.”

Cupola Animal Hospitals serves Middle Tennessee with three state-of-the-art locations. Each facility is equipped with advanced technology and staffed by a team of dedicated professionals committed to providing exceptional medical, surgical and preventive care.

“Dr. Cary and Dr. Smith bring expertise on the latest advancements in veterinary medicine to our hospitals, ensuring that we continue to provide the highest standard of care,” said Dr. Monty McInturff, President of Cupola Animal Hospitals. “I am excited to see the many ways their fresh perspectives benefit our practices and patients.”

If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Cary, Dr. Smith or any of Cupola Animal Hospitals’ gifted doctors, please visit cupolaanimalhospitals.com.

