STV to Lead Planning for New City Hall in Franklin, Tennessee

STV, a leading professional services firm that plans, designs and manages infrastructure projects across North America, today announced that the City of Franklin recently selected the firm to provide project management services for its new 115,000-square-foot City Hall. STV will also act as owner’s project manager (OPM), an unprecedented role for any of the City’s previous projects, which were managed in-house.

With STV’s support as OPM, the City of Franklin will have additional resources from preliminary design through closeout, including construction administration, peer design technical and feasibility report reviews, quality assurance, construction monitoring, schedule control, stakeholder coordination, change management, cost control and estimating. From preliminary design through closeout, these services help ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.

“We’re excited to partner with the City of Franklin on a cornerstone of this vibrant community as the region continues to grow,” said Luis Delgado, CCM, PMP, president of the national construction management group at STV. “Creating a new City Hall is an opportunity to celebrate Franklin’s history while providing a state-of-the-art space for the people who are leading the community into the future.”

Located approximately 30 minutes south of Nashville, the new City Hall will be the crown jewel of Franklin’s 15-block historic district – the site of major tourist attractions and local festivals. The redevelopment project includes a complete demolition of the current City Hall, which is currently housed inside a 1970s mall that was historically the location for stables, buggy repairs shops and a livestock auction barn. The new complex will include public meeting spaces, additional parking, activated streetscape, outdoor gathering spaces and other site improvements, while preserving the existing parking structure and Pull Tight Theater.

The vision for Franklin’s new city hall is to promote citizen engagement, be a model for responsible development and provide an efficient, flexible facility to support the delivery of services to the citizens of Franklin.

STV has active operations throughout Tennessee, including local offices in Franklin and Chattanooga as well as a strong partnership with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The firm is serving as TDOT’s Construction Manager/General Contractor for the widening project along I-24 in Chattanooga (commonly referred to as Moccasin Bend) while also designing TDOT’s safety-related improvements for the 20-mile Corridor K/US 64/SR 40 roadway system. STV’s nationally-awarded Construction Management team is well-versed in providing program management services for communities nationwide, including Cook County in Illinois, the City and County of Denver in Colorado and New York City.

