Crumbl Weekly Menu Through October 12, 2024



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for the week of October 7-12, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Tres Leches Cake – A light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of cinnamon.

Maple Cream Sandwich – Two luscious vanilla shortbread cookies sandwiching velvety maple cream cheese frosting with a decorative maple leaf on top.

Caramel Apple – A warm cinnamon apple cookie topped with caramel cream cheese frosting, chopped Granny Smith apples, a drizzle of caramel, and a house-made streusel.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie – A cookies & cream pie cookie topped with a peanut butter filling, a drizzle of milk chocolate, and chopped peanut butter cups.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip – An autumn staple—a fluffy pumpkin spice cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips.

