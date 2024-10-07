$100,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville

October 6, 2024 – Congrats to two Tennessee Lottery players who won big after last night’s Powerball drawing!

They include a $100,000 winner in Nashville, who matched four numbers plus the Powerball and doubled the winnings using the Power Play option for an extra dollar. The other was a lucky winner in Knoxville, who also matched four numbers plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000.

The $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Super Station, 1631 Elm Hill Pike in Nashville.

The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at In-N-Out Market, 8332 Chapman Hwy. in Knoxville.

No additional information is available until the prize are claimed.

Source: TN Lottery

