Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 15, 2025

DUBAI CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE (NEW)
A decadent chocolate cheesecake nestled on a chocolate graham crust, topped with crispy Kataifi and pistachio filling, a drizzle of pistachio cream, and a dollop of whipped cream.
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE THINS (ENCORE!)
Delicately crisp cookies with caramelized edges, chewy centers, and semi-sweet chocolate chips.
CARAMEL APPLE COOKIE
A warm cinnamon apple cookie topped with caramel cream cheese frosting, chopped Granny Smith apples, a drizzle of caramel, and a house-made streusel.
S’MORES COOKIE
A graham cracker cookie packed with milk chocolate chips then topped with a melty marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, and buttery graham cracker crumbs.
SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE
A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.
MINT CHIP ICE CREAM COOKIE
A sugar cookie loaded with semi-sweet chips, topped with creamy mint chip mousse and a delicate swirl of whipped cream.
STRAWBERRY CAKE COOKIE
A warm strawberry and vanilla cookie swirled with a fresh strawberry cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with delicate white chocolate curls.
SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE
Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
