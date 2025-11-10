Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 15, 2025

Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from November 10-15, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

DUBAI CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE (NEW)

A decadent chocolate cheesecake nestled on a chocolate graham crust, topped with crispy Kataifi and pistachio filling, a drizzle of pistachio cream, and a dollop of whipped cream.

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE THINS (ENCORE!)

Delicately crisp cookies with caramelized edges, chewy centers, and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

CARAMEL APPLE COOKIE

A warm cinnamon apple cookie topped with caramel cream cheese frosting, chopped Granny Smith apples, a drizzle of caramel, and a house-made streusel.

S’MORES COOKIE

A graham cracker cookie packed with milk chocolate chips then topped with a melty marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, and buttery graham cracker crumbs.

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

MINT CHIP ICE CREAM COOKIE

A sugar cookie loaded with semi-sweet chips, topped with creamy mint chip mousse and a delicate swirl of whipped cream.

STRAWBERRY CAKE COOKIE

A warm strawberry and vanilla cookie swirled with a fresh strawberry cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with delicate white chocolate curls.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email