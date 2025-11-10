Vanderbilt stuns Auburn in overtime thriller

On November 8, 2025, Vanderbilt pulled off a dramatic 45-38 overtime victory against Auburn at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Commodores improved to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in conference play, while the Tigers fell to 4-6 overall and 1-6 in the league.

Auburn jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but the game featured multiple lead changes throughout regulation before Vanderbilt sealed the victory in overtime.

Pavia leads Commodore attack

Diego Pavia delivered an outstanding performance for Vanderbilt, completing 25 of 33 passes for 377 yards and three touchdowns while adding 112 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

Quarterback Comp-Att Yards TD INT Long Diego Pavia (VANDY) 25-33 377 3 0 57 Ashton Daniels (AUB) 31-44 353 2 0 39

Auburn led 20-10 at halftime thanks to an Ashton Daniels rushing touchdown and two Alex McPherson field goals. Vanderbilt cut the deficit before the break on a Pavia touchdown pass to Junior Sherrill.

Running backs make impact

Sedrick Alexander rushed 10 times for 39 yards and two touchdowns for Vanderbilt, including a crucial nine-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Running Back Rushes Yards Avg TD Long Jeremiah Cobb (AUB) 16 115 7.2 0 23 Diego Pavia (VANDY) 18 112 6.2 1 28 Ashton Daniels (AUB) 18 89 4.9 2 16 Sedrick Alexander (VANDY) 10 39 3.9 2 10

Vanderbilt took their first lead at 24-23 in the third quarter on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Pavia to Tre Richardson. Auburn answered with another Daniels rushing touchdown to go back ahead 30-24.

Fourth quarter drama

Vanderbilt scored 14 unanswered points to take a 38-30 lead late in the fourth quarter. Pavia scored on a seven-yard run, and Alexander added a nine-yard touchdown.

Auburn refused to quit. Daniels led a six-play, 75-yard drive and threw a 23-yard touchdown to Cam Coleman. Daniels then connected with Coleman on the two-point conversion to tie the game at 38-38 with 5:27 remaining, forcing overtime.

Overtime decides thriller

In overtime, Vanderbilt needed just three plays to score. Pavia completed a 21-yard pass to Sherrill, then hit Cole Spence with a four-yard touchdown pass. Brock Taylor’s extra point gave Vanderbilt a 45-38 lead.

Auburn gained one first down on Jeremiah Cobb’s 10-yard run but stalled at Vanderbilt’s 12-yard line. Daniels’ fourth-down pass fell incomplete, sealing the victory.

Eli Stowers led Vanderbilt with 12 catches for 122 yards, while Richardson added three receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. For Auburn, Coleman caught 10 passes for 143 yards and a score, and Eric Singleton Jr. added 11 receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

