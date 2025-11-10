Cumberland Falls to Lindsey Wilson 56-37 Despite 556 Yards of Offense

November 8, 2025 — Cumberland fell 56-37 at Lindsey Wilson despite producing 556 total yards of offense in Columbia, Kentucky. The Phoenix dropped to 6-4 overall and 2-4 in conference play, while three turnovers and an inability to stop the Blue Raiders’ rushing attack proved decisive.

Parker Throws for 388 Yards in Loss

Cumberland moved the ball efficiently with 388 passing yards and 168 rushing yards, but three turnovers proved costly. Jake Parker completed 24 of 37 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns, including a 63-yard strike to Kaiden Hatchett in the third quarter. However, his three interceptions led directly to 21 Lindsey Wilson points.

Quarterback Comp-Att Yards TD INT Jake Parker 24-37 388 3 3

Ground Game Struggles Against Blue Raiders

Jacob Cornejo led Cumberland’s rushing attack with 75 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Jake Parker added 77 yards on the ground, but the Phoenix couldn’t match Lindsey Wilson’s explosive rushing performance. The Blue Raiders racked up 385 yards on just 30 carries, with Davontaye Saund torching the defense for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

Running Back Attempts Yards TD Long Jacob Cornejo 20 75 1 10 Lamar Childress 3 11 1 9

Hatchett Leads Receiving Attack

Kaiden Hatchett caught eight passes for 205 yards and a touchdown, with his 63-yard score cutting Lindsey Wilson’s lead to 35-30 in the third quarter. Jarrius Rogers added seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown, while Isaiah O’Neal contributed six receptions for 55 yards.

Cumberland took a brief 20-14 lead in the second quarter on Rogers’ 25-yard touchdown catch, but Lindsey Wilson answered immediately to regain control. The Phoenix briefly threatened in the second half, but late interceptions ended any comeback hopes.

