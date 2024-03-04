Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through March 9, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of March 4-9, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Cookie Butter White Chip ft. Biscoff® – A warm cookie butter cookie packed with Biscoff® cookie pieces and creamy white chips, then topped with half a Biscoff® cookie.

Blueberry Cheesecake – A chilled graham cracker cookie topped with creamy cheesecake frosting and blueberry topping.

Caramel Sheet Cake – A fluffy caramel sugar cookie smothered in a deliciously smooth caramel glaze.

Cookies & Cream Milkshake ft. Mini OREO® – A chilly cookies & cream milkshake-inspired cookie bursting with OREO® cookie pieces from the base to the creamy vanilla buttercream, and finished with a mini OREO® cookie.

Buckeye Brownie – A decadent treat with layers of chocolate brownie, peanut butter, and a smothering of melted semi-sweet chocolate.