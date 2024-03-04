Sam Houston Defeats Blue Raiders in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — March 2, 2024 – Sam Houston went on a pair of big runs in the first half to build a lead it would not relinquish Saturday in an 81-64 win over Middle Tennessee at Johnson Coliseum. The -Bearkats had stretches on nine and eight unanswered points in the opening period to build a double-digit lead by halftime.

Jared Coleman-Jones led the Blue Raiders (12-17, 6-8 Conference USA) with 18 points, going 6-of-10 from the floor and 6-for-6 from the free throw line. MTSU was 23-for-29 (.793) from the free throw line, including a 9-for-10 performance from Jacob Johnson .

The Bearkats (18-11, 11-3 CUSA) were 9-for-22 from 3-point range (.409) and 22-for-28 from the charity stripe (.786) while outrebounding the Blue Raiders 39-24.

Johnson and Houston native Jestin Porter put up matching 11-point, five-rebound stat lines to lead the team on the glass. Coleman-Jones’ four assists were a team high. Bufford added 10 points of his own.

Source: MTSU

