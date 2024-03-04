Weather 3-6-2024 Rain and Storms

An unsettled pattern moves in. Good news is no severe weather is forecasted and near-normal temperatures remain in the forecast for the week. The bad news is no significant sunshine until Sunday, for those that prefer it.

Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 57. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.