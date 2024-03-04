FSSD School Bus Involved in Crash

Franklin Police responded to the scene of a school bus crash at 4th and Bridge Streets on Monday morning.

Preliminary investigation reveals the driver of Volvo ran a stop sign and hit the FSSD school.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries. The three people on board of the school bus were not injured.

