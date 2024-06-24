Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through June 29, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of June 24-29, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Butter Cake – A warm, gooey butter cake baked with a crunch of sugar crystals, then topped with a delectable buttery glaze and a smooth vanilla bean whipped cream.

Chocolate Covered Pretzel Pie – A brownie pie cookie baked with pretzel pieces, filled with semi-sweet buttercream, then topped with more pretzel pieces and a drizzle of milk chocolate.

Lemon Cupcake – A lemony vanilla cookie topped with a swirl of velvety lemon frosting and a touch of white sprinkles.

Honey Bun – A deliciously rich cinnamon cookie smothered with a honey butter glaze.

Peanut Butter & Jelly – A delectable peanut butter cookie topped with swirls of peanut butter mousse and tart raspberry topping.

Source: Crumbl Cookies

