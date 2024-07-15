Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through July 20, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of July 15-20, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Cannoli – Two chilled buttery cookies sandwiching a cannoli-inspired filling and a layer of mini semi-sweet chocolate chips and then topped with a dusting of powdered sugar.

Cookies & Cream – A marbled dark chocolate and vanilla cookie packed with white drops, topped with a white drizzle and crumbly cookies & cream pieces.

Raspberry Lemonade – Perfectly tart and sweet—a lemon cookie smothered with a marbled swirl of lemon & raspberry frosting that features a fresh house-made raspberry jam, finished with a fresh lemon slice.

Vanilla Crumb Cake ft. GOLDEN OREO® – A warm cookie mixed with GOLDEN OREO® cookie pieces then topped with a swirl of vanilla cream cheese frosting and even more GOLDEN OREO® cookie pieces. OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used with permission.

Blueberry Cheesecake – A chilled graham cracker cookie topped with creamy cheesecake frosting and blueberry topping.

Source: Crumbl Cookies

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email