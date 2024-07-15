OBITUARY: Robert ‘Chip’ Martin

Jen Haley
Robert-Chip-Martin

Robert “Chip” Martin, age 62 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Preceded in death by father, Reece Martin; mother, Anita Lyles; and brother, Jamie Martin.

Survived by wife, Annette Lovell Martin; and daughter, Allison M. Martin.

Graveside services will be conducted by Wendell Byrd on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

 

