Titans Sign Veteran Safety Jamal Adams, a Three-Time Pro Bowler

NASHVILLE— The Titans have landed veteran safety Jamal Adams.

Adams traveled to Nashville to meet with team officials. The two sides reached an agreement on a deal, and he was slated to sign before leaving town.

A first-round pick (sixth overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft, Adams gives the Titans another experienced player in the secondary heading into this season.

He’s been named a Pro Bowler three times in his career.

Adams, 28, has played in 80 games over seven NFL seasons.

Over his NFL career, he has registered 493 tackles, 21.5 sacks, four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 36 passes defensed, 50 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 80 starts while playing with the Jets and Seahawks. Since 2017, his 21.5 sacks are the most in the NFL by a defensive back.

Adams played his first three NFL seasons with the Jets before joining the Seahawks via trade.

During his time with the New York Jets, Adams was coached by current Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

Adams was limited to just nine games in 2023 due to a concussion, and his 2022 season was also cut short because of an injury. But he’s posted an impressive body of work on the field during his career.

In addition to being named to three Pro Bowls, Adams has also been selected All-Pro twice, in 2018 and 2020. Adams was a standout performer in college at Louisiana State University.

Earlier this offseason, the Titans landed two veteran cornerbacks, trading for former Chiefs standout L’Jarius Sneed after signing Chidobe Awuzie (Cowboys, Bengals) in free agency.

