Christmas Day and Weekend Forecast 2024

Welcome to early Spring y’all!!!! here is how we see it now… Going to change , rain wise.. Temperatures are gonna be awesome for those not looking for snow! Any storms are not to be severe at this time.

Christmas Day Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 60. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

