Chris Stapleton singing at Bridgestone Arena is not unusal but this was different.

On Friday, Feb. 14, Tyler Perry brought his”‘Tyler Perry’s Madea Farewell Tour” to Nashville. Chris Stapleton was in the audience and sang a little bit of Tennessee Whiskey for fans.

Perry shared on Facebook, “About to start a show for Madea’s Farewell Tour. First time there’s ever been a theatrical play in the Bridgestone Arena and over 10 thousand of you showed up!! Thank you Nashville!!! Y’all know how to send an old lady out in style!!”

“Madea could not come to the end of the farewell tour and have Chris Stapleton in the audience in Nashville, Tennessee and not have him sing a verse of Tennessee Whiskey! And he KILLED IT!! Thank you Chris, blessings to you, your wife, and them babies!!”

Perry went on to share a video of Stapleton impromptu singing “Tennessee Whiskey” and it seems the audience around didn’t notice him until he stood up to sing.

Watch the video below. So far, the video has been viewed almost 500, 0000 times. Stapleton will be back at Bridgestone in October for this All American Road Show tour, read more here.