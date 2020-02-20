The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Regulatory Boards has released its latest Disciplinary Action Report, which compiles the actions taken by its boards and commissions during the month of January.
Architects & Engineers
Respondent: Jeffrey Brian Lee
Location: Fairview, TN
Violation: $2,500 civil penalty plus completion of laws and rules examination
Action: Unlicensed activity
Date: 01/03/2020
Cosmetology & Barber
Respondent: Jose Ezequiel Garcia Gutierrez
Location: Franklin, TN
Violation: $1,500 civil penalty
Action: Unlicensed activity plus responsibilities of owner and manager of shop
Date: 01/16/2020
Cosmetology & Barber
Respondent: J & A Barbershop
Location: Franklin, TN
Violation: $1,000 civil penalty
Action: Unlicensed activity
Date: 01/16/2020
Real Estate Commission
Respondent: Donna Tisdale
Location: Brentwood, TN
Violation: $1,000 civil penalty plus continuing education in contracts
Action: Failure to exercise reasonable skill and care
Date: 01/07/2020
The Division of Regulatory Boards protects the health and safety of Tennessee citizens through boards, commissions, and programs by ensuring that persons meet minimum professional standards, by responsively and timely handling complaints, and by providing consumer education on regulated professions and industries. The Division’s boards include the Board for Licensing Contractors, the Motor Vehicle Commission, the Real Estate Commission, the Board of Funeral Directors & Embalmers and the Cosmetology & Barber Examiners Board, among others.
These boards, commissions, and programs are empowered to take disciplinary action – including revocation of licenses and assessment of civil penalties – against license holders found guilty of violating laws governing their professions.
To check a license of a professional regulated by the Department, go to http://verify.tn.gov/.