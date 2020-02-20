WCS Students Earn Praise for Their Artistic Talents
Photo by WCS inFocus

Dozens of WCS students are earning praise for their artistic talents.

The students are among this year’s recipients of the Middle Tennessee Scholastic Art Awards. These awards recognize stand-out and creative art pieces from around Middle Tennessee.

In addition to being displayed at Cheekwood Botanical Gardens through March 15, the Gold Key winners have the opportunity to win awards at the national level.

The students who won awards are listed below:

Gold Key Award Winners

Silver Key Award Winners

Honorable Mentions

Advertisement


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here