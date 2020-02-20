WCS Students Earn Praise for Their Artistic Talents

Dozens of WCS students are earning praise for their artistic talents.
The students are among this year’s recipients of the Middle Tennessee Scholastic Art Awards. These awards recognize stand-out and creative art pieces from around Middle Tennessee.
In addition to being displayed at Cheekwood Botanical Gardens through March 15, the Gold Key winners have the opportunity to win awards at the national level.
The students who won awards are listed below:
Gold Key Award Winners
|Student Name
|Work Title
|Work Category
|School Name
|Jillian DeGrie
|Stressed
|Drawing and Illustration
|Brentwood High
|Jillian DeGrie
|John
|Drawing and Illustration
|Brentwood High
|Claudia Grove
|Woven Ceramic Bowl
|Sculpture
|Brentwood High
|Alice Guo
|Divine Shoe
|Painting
|Brentwood High
|Lila Horesh
|Continuity
|Sculpture
|Brentwood High
|Keunwoo Park
|Reflection
|Photography
|Brentwood High
|Alana Akovenko
|Photography
|Brentwood Middle
|Amy Park
|Painting
|Brentwood Middle
|Cara Sullivan
|The Best Dog in the World
|Painting
|Brentwood Middle
|Katelyn Darnell
|Untitled
|Ceramics and Glass
|Centennial High
|Aimee Karger
|Petri Dishes
|Mixed Media
|Centennial High
|Alina Spatz
|The Outlier
|Painting
|Centennial High
|Alina Spatz
|The Price of Passion
|Drawing and Illustration
|Centennial High
|Logan Bock
|Strawberry Sundae
|Film and Animation
|Independence High
|Logan Bock
|MultEYEfarious
|Film and Animation
|Independence High
|Amy Csaki
|Siphoning Thoughts
|Digital Art
|Independence High
|McKenzie Owens
|Kings and Queens
|Digital Art
|Independence High
|Lauren Schwartz
|Eve
|Painting
|Independence High
|Gabe Thieman
|It’s Gameday
|Design
|Independence High
|McKenna Aquino
|Self-Portrait
|Drawing and Illustration
|Mill Creek Middle
|Annabelle Mullenix
|Self-Portrait
|Drawing and Illustration
|Mill Creek Middle
|Michaela Ray
|Waiting
|Photography
|Nolensville High
|Brianna McVay
|Man with Orange Shirt
|Painting
|Nolensville High
|Minyoung Jo
|Acrophobia
|Painting
|Ravenwood High
|Minyoung Jo
|Symbiosis
|Painting
|Ravenwood High
|Madison Smith
|Cucurbita Maxima
|Drawing and Illustration
|Ravenwood High
|Madeline Zhang
|Crash Landing
|Sculpture
|Ravenwood High
|Nola Craig
|Facing the World
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
|Nola Craig
|Hanging Out
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
|Ashlyn Henley
|Ezer
|Art Portfolio
|Summit High
|Nora Leigh
|“Did I Get It?”
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
|Nora Leigh
|Perception of Beauty
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
|Vanessa Sanchez
|Jar of Art
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
Silver Key Award Winners
|Student Name
|Work Title
|Work Category
|School Name
|Jillian DeGrie
|Stone Giraffe
|Sculpture
|Brentwood High
|Lila Horesh
|My Yellow Vans
|Sculpture
|Brentwood High
|Lila Horesh
|Pensive
|Sculpture
|Brentwood High
|Angela Huo
|Crumpled Bottle
|Painting
|Brentwood High
|Hallie Pitts
|Candy Strings
|Painting
|Brentwood High
|Alice Qu
|Who Are You?
|Mixed Media
|Brentwood High
|Caroline Southard-Smith
|Our Loss
|Drawing and Illustration
|Brentwood High
|Jack Wilson
|Is There Anybody in There?
|Photography
|Brentwood High
|Katelyn Darnell
|Untitled
|Ceramics and Glass
|Centennial High
|Aimee Karger
|Orphanage
|Painting
|Centennial High
|Olivia Wolfson
|Altered Vermeer
|Painting
|Franklin High
|Jia Huang
|The Botanicowl
|Drawing and Illustration
|Grassland Middle
|Johannah INgram
|Afrocubana
|Drawing and Illustration
|Independence High
|Kiersten Maddox
|“You’d Be More Beautiful If Were White…”
|Drawing and Illustration
|Independence High
|Kiersten Maddox
|Hiding Behind the Headwear
|Drawing and Illustration
|Independence High
|McKenzie Owens
|Horses: The Equestrian World
|Film and Animation
|Independence High
|McKenzie Owens
|Serenity
|Drawing and Illustration
|Independence High
|Allison Rasmussen
|“The Waves” Book Cover
|Design
|Independence High
|Lauren Schwartz
|Baby Blue Lace
|Painting
|Independence High
|Lauren Schwartz
|Just One More Piece
|Painting
|Independence High
|Madisyn Searles
|Synaesthesia
|Digital Art
|Independence High
|Gabe Thieman
|For the Boys
|Design
|Independence High
|Corinna Vollmer
|Hidden in the Music
|Painting
|Independence High
|Thanh Pham
|Self-Portrait
|Drawing and Illustration
|Mill Creek Middle
|Rachel Gant
|Time Passes
|Mixed Media
|Nolensville High
|Rachel Gant
|Silence
|Drawing and Illustration
|Nolensville High
|Jordan Harris
|Curiosity
|Photography
|Nolensville High
|Emma Mckinney
|Eliza
|Photography
|Nolensville High
|Jasmine Morden
|Old News
|Photography
|Nolensville High
|Michaela Ray
|Whimsical
|Drawing and Illustration
|Nolensville High
|Emily Burlingame
|Out
|Drawing and Illustration
|Ravenwood High
|Capri Easterday
|Before the Carve
|Drawing and Illustration
|Ravenwood High
|Fangyu Guo
|Venice Holiday
|Printmaking
|Ravenwood High
|Madison Smith
|Sydney
|Printmaking
|Ravenwood High
|Madeline Zhang
|Organic, Farm Fresh
|Drawing and Illustration
|Ravenwood High
|Madeline Zhang
|Everyone Belongs at Your School Library
|Drawing and Illustration
|Ravenwood High
|Madeline Ellis
|Vulnerable
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
|Alexandra Franse
|I’m Not Sharing!
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
|Alexandra Franse
|Soggy Reflections
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
|Jesse Houle
|Daydreamer
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
|Nora Leigh
|And I Oop –
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
|Nora Leigh
|Grueling Inevitability
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
|Rebecca Lilly
|Face Paint
|Painting
|Summit High
|Michael Marrison
|Fatal Beauty
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
|Chloe Salvatore
|Sunkissed
|Painting
|Summit High
|Chloe Salvatore
|Give and Take
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
Honorable Mentions
|Student Name
|Work Title
|Work Category
|School Name
|Sarah Cai
|Stargazing
|Drawing and Illustration
|Brentwood High
|Caroline Calvin
|Play
|Photography
|Brentwood High
|Claudia Grove
|River
|Sculpture
|Brentwood High
|Mattie Hargis
|Pretty Women
|Drawing and Illustration
|Brentwood High
|Lila Horesh
|I Want My MTV
|Painting
|Brentwood High
|Jordan Hurt
|Bee Box
|Sculpture
|Brentwood High
|Avery Johns
|Limitless
|Sculpture
|Brentwood High
|Avery Johns
|United
|Sculpture
|Brentwood High
|Sriya Kakarala
|Kerala House
|Architecture and Industrial Design
|Brentwood High
|Lincoln Moore
|The House City
|Sculpture
|Brentwood High
|Lauren Nicholson
|Shattered Sight
|Drawing and Illustration
|Brentwood High
|Alice Qu
|Mr. Egg + Raw Beef Ramen
|Painting
|Brentwood High
|Alice Qu
|Mercy’s Tetralogy
|Drawing and Illustration
|Brentwood High
|Caroline Southard-Smith
|Portrait of Julia Lee
|Drawing and Illustration
|Brentwood High
|Lauren Taylor
|Sedona
|Painting
|Brentwood High
|Jack Wilson
|Peterson
|Painting
|Brentwood High
|Katelyn Darnell
|Untitled
|Ceramics and Glass
|Centennial High
|Sam Craddock
|Venice
|Drawing and Illustration
|Franklin High
|Emme Glover
|French Quarter
|Painting
|Franklin High
|Ashley Lauterbach
|Serenity
|Mixed Media
|Franklin High
|Jia Huang
|Machine Illusion
|Drawing and Illustration
|Grassland Middle
|Annette Campos
|Algodon
|Painting
|Independence High
|McKenzie Owens
|Cavalier
|Design
|Independence High
|Ashlyn Pause
|The Upside
|Photography
|Independence High
|Ashlyn Pause
|Parking Lot
|Photography
|Independence High
|Lauren Schwartz
|Introverted
|Drawing and Illustration
|Independence High
|Madisyn Searles
|Sui Generis
|Digital Art
|Independence High
|Gabe Thieman
|Hrishi
|Design
|Independence High
|Thanh Pham
|Family Portrait from a Shoe Point of View
|Drawing and Illustration
|Mill Creek Middle
|Rachel Gant
|Indie Music
|Drawing and Illustration
|Nolensville High
|Jacob Paul
|My Grandfather
|Painting
|Nolensville High
|Brody Skipper
|Woman in Chair
|Photography
|Nolensville High
|Capri Easterday
|Curiosity
|Drawing and Illustration
|Ravenwood High
|Minyoung Jo
|Isolation II
|Painting
|Ravenwood High
|Minyoung Jo
|Koi
|Painting
|Ravenwood High
|Minyoung Jo
|Body
|Drawing and Illustration
|Ravenwood High
|Aarushi Khanna
|Pumpkins
|Drawing and Illustration
|Ravenwood High
|Adam Kreider
|Vegetable Men
|Mixed Media
|Ravenwood High
|Katie Mankamyer
|Vitiligo
|Digital Art
|Ravenwood High
|Gianna Minias
|The Beauty of Nature
|Photography
|Ravenwood High
|Akanksha Pandey
|Autumn’s Aura
|Drawing and Illustration
|Ravenwood High
|Madeline Zhang
|Bombing
|Mixed Media
|Ravenwood High
|Madeline Zhang
|A Tribute to Mrs. Douglas
|Painting
|Ravenwood High
|Madeline Zhang
|Is the Art Appreciation?
|Mixed Media
|Ravenwood High
|Nola Craig
|Summer Reflections
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
|Nola Craig
|Destiny
|Painting
|Summit High
|Austin Dailey
|Upside Down
|Photography
|Summit High
|Madeline Ellis
|Charlie
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
|Madeline Ellis
|Dripping in Chains
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
|Alexandra Franse
|Fresh Meat
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
|Alexandra Franse
|First Love
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
|Yuliya Melnychenko
|Frail Elegance
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
|Louie Pecce
|High and Mighty
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
|Anastasia Tyndall
|My World is Flipped
|Drawing and Illustration
|Summit High
