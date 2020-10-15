Chad Gilbert and Lisa Cimorelli Tie the Knot

Chad Gilbert, guitarist for New Found Glory, and Lisa Cimorelli from the Cimorelli Band just became husband and wife.

Via Instagram, Cimorelli posted, “10.3.20 ❤️” with a slideshow of photos, the first is of the couple walking down the aisle, candid of the couple outside, walking into what appears to be a reception and ending with masks with the inscription of “The Gilberts.”

Chad Gilbert posted via Instagram, “10/3/20 ❤️” with several photos of the couple.

While not many details of the big day have been shared, Triple Crown Bakery in Franklin shared via Instagram a photo of a groom’s cake stating, “We love a sense of humor with the groom’s cake! Congrats to our friend @xchadballx and @lisacimorelli on their wedding day! We secretly added the “It is your wedding.” because, well, it obviously needed to be on there!”

The couple announced their engagement in December 2019 via Instagram. This is the second marriage for Gilbert who was previously married to Hayley Williams of Paramore.

New Found Glory will be playing their first live show of 2020 on October 30 in Chicago as a drive-in event.

View this post on Instagram 10.3.20 ❤️ A post shared by Lisa Cimorelli (@lisacimorelli) on Oct 13, 2020 at 9:22am PDT