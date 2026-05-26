Home News SKS Copack Recalls Various Specialty Beverages Because of Possible Health Risk

SKS Copack Recalls Various Specialty Beverages Because of Possible Health Risk

By
Source Staff
-
Angel Matcha Green Tea Blended Crème

SKS Copack of Cerritos, CA is recalling various specialty beverages, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Item Code

Brand

Item Description

Lot Code

Best By Date

BIC3010

Angel Specialty Products

MATCHA GREEN TEA 4/3#

20260224

25-Aug-2027

BIC3010

Angel Specialty Products

MATCHA GREEN TEA 4/3#

20260424

23-Oct-2027

BIC3014

Angel Specialty Products

TARO 4/3#

20260224

25-Aug-2027

BIC3001

Angel Specialty Products

CARAMEL LATTE 4/3#

20260414

13-Oct-2027

BIC3013

Angel Specialty Products

COCONUT 4/3#

20260415

14-Oct-2027

BIC3018

Angel Specialty Products

HORCHATA 4/3#

20260414

13-Oct-2027

BIC3018

Angel Specialty Products

HORCHATA 4/3#

20260424

23-Oct-2027

BIC3019

Angel Specialty Products

VANILLA SMOOTHIE BASE 4/

20260413

12-Oct-2027

BIC3020

Angel Specialty Products

WHITE CHOCOLATE 4/3#

20260327

25-Sep-2027

BIC3017

Angel Specialty Products

MILK TEA 15/3#

20260224

25-Aug-2027

CFC2000

Royal Gold

DUTCH MOCHA CAPP 6/2#

20260303

1-Sep-2027

SS115

Angel Specialty Products

STRAWBERRY SOFT SRV 10/2#

20260414

13-Oct-2027

BT360

Boba Time

ITALAIN YOGURT PWDR 5/3.5#

20260216

17-Aug-2027

BT370

Boba Time

COCONUT POWDER – 5/3.5#

20260428

27-Oct-2027

BT371

Boba Time

PISTACHIO POWDER 5/3.5#

20260219

20-Aug-2027

FN1000

FANALE

UBE-TARO 10/2#

20260223

24-Aug-2027

SS500

DENDA

MILK ICE CREAM MX 12/1KG

20260403

2-Oct-2027

CFC1000

Royal Gold

FRENCH VANILLA CAPP 6/2#

20260416

15-Oct-2027

The recalled products were distributed in the states of CA, UT, ID, NY, NJ, AZ, PA, NC, TX, OH, LA, GA, FL, IL, OK, MA, WA, OR, WI, NV, VA, CT, TN, KY, & MN through cafes, restaurants and direct delivery [https://angelspecialtyproducts.com/External Link Disclaimer].

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