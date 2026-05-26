SKS Copack Recalls Various Specialty Beverages Because of Possible Health Risk

SKS Copack of Cerritos, CA is recalling various specialty beverages, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.
Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.
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Item Code
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Brand
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Item Description
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Lot Code
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Best By Date
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BIC3010
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Angel Specialty Products
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MATCHA GREEN TEA 4/3#
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20260224
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25-Aug-2027
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BIC3010
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Angel Specialty Products
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MATCHA GREEN TEA 4/3#
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20260424
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23-Oct-2027
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BIC3014
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Angel Specialty Products
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TARO 4/3#
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20260224
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25-Aug-2027
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BIC3001
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Angel Specialty Products
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CARAMEL LATTE 4/3#
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20260414
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13-Oct-2027
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BIC3013
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Angel Specialty Products
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COCONUT 4/3#
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20260415
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14-Oct-2027
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BIC3018
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Angel Specialty Products
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HORCHATA 4/3#
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20260414
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13-Oct-2027
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BIC3018
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Angel Specialty Products
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HORCHATA 4/3#
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20260424
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23-Oct-2027
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BIC3019
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Angel Specialty Products
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VANILLA SMOOTHIE BASE 4/
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20260413
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12-Oct-2027
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BIC3020
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Angel Specialty Products
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WHITE CHOCOLATE 4/3#
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20260327
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25-Sep-2027
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BIC3017
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Angel Specialty Products
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MILK TEA 15/3#
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20260224
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25-Aug-2027
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CFC2000
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Royal Gold
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DUTCH MOCHA CAPP 6/2#
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20260303
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1-Sep-2027
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SS115
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Angel Specialty Products
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STRAWBERRY SOFT SRV 10/2#
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20260414
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13-Oct-2027
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BT360
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Boba Time
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ITALAIN YOGURT PWDR 5/3.5#
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20260216
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17-Aug-2027
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BT370
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Boba Time
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COCONUT POWDER – 5/3.5#
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20260428
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27-Oct-2027
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BT371
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Boba Time
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PISTACHIO POWDER 5/3.5#
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20260219
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20-Aug-2027
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FN1000
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FANALE
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UBE-TARO 10/2#
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20260223
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24-Aug-2027
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SS500
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DENDA
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MILK ICE CREAM MX 12/1KG
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20260403
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2-Oct-2027
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CFC1000
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Royal Gold
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FRENCH VANILLA CAPP 6/2#
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20260416
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15-Oct-2027
The recalled products were distributed in the states of CA, UT, ID, NY, NJ, AZ, PA, NC, TX, OH, LA, GA, FL, IL, OK, MA, WA, OR, WI, NV, VA, CT, TN, KY, & MN through cafes, restaurants and direct delivery [https://angelspecialtyproducts.com/External Link Disclaimer].
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