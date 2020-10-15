2020 Music City Grand Prix Canceled

The 32nd annual Music Country Grand Prix Patrons Party, presented by Tractor Supply Company and originally scheduled to be held at Brownland Farm, is canceled due to the ongoing circumstances around the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The event is one of our largest annual fundraisers and enables us to fulfill our mission of providing equine-based programs exclusively to children with disabilities,” said Sarah Ingram, honorary chair of the Music Country Grand Prix. “We have worked hard all year preparing to welcome everyone to an exciting event, and our decision to cancel was not taken lightly. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and cannot thank our sponsors and Brownland Farm enough for their flexibility and support.”

The Music Country Grand Prix benefits Saddle Up!, the only PATH International Premier Accredited Center in Middle Tennessee, changing the lives of children with disabilities through the power of equine-based programs.

While the Grand Prix Patrons Party is canceled, please note the Brownland Farm Autumn Classic Horse Show will happen as scheduled from Oct. 21–25, 2020.

“It’s because of our generous sponsors that we’re able to continue offering services to our Saddle Up! riders and families,” said Lise Bohannon, co-chair with Trina Hayes of the Music Country Grand Prix. “Despite this year’s unfortunate cancellation, we’re already looking ahead to next year. Please mark your calendar for June 5, 2021, when the tradition of the Music Country Grand Prix will continue.”

The sponsorship base for the Grand Prix has grown over the years to include many regional and national businesses. The event has raised more than $2 million since 1988. Tractor Supply Company, a sponsor for 14-plus years, is proud to be the “Grand Champion” sponsor again this year.

Additional sponsors include Jackson, Pinnacle Financial Partners, A. Marshall Hospitality, The Yellow Porch, Lipman Brothers ~ R.S. Lipman Company, Brasfield & Gorrie, FirstBank, Hastings Architecture Associates, HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, Nutrena, Panattoni Development, Southern Land Company, Tennessee Titans, Wells Fargo, Bank of America Private Bank, Diversified Trust, Beth and Sam Harwell, Renasant Bank and Republic Bank. In-kind sponsors include Ingram Entertainment, Inc., Lithographics and Garden Delights Fine Florist. Special thanks to Brownland Farm, Joan Jannaman, MP&F Strategic Communications, and Lili Weik.

About Saddle Up!

At Saddle Up!, our programs make a profound, lifelong impact on the physical, cognitive, social, emotional and mental abilities of our participants. For 30 years, Saddle Up! has used the power of the horse to transform the lives of children and youth with over 50 different documented disabilities. At our 34-acre farm in Franklin, Tenn., riders ages 2–24 are transformed by participating in our six year-round programs. To learn more, visit www.saddleupnashville.org.