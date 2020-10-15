Nashville Predators Foundation Hosts Blood Drive

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross and the Nashville Predators Foundation are urging eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer with a blood drive currently underway in Williamson County.

With the help of eligible blood donors, the organizations hope to collect 865 blood donations to meet an urgent need for blood and provide hope and healing to those fighting cancer.

All presenting donors who pre-schedule an appointment will receive a Predators T-shirt and one foam hockey puck, while supplies last. All presenting donors will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a $100 Nashville Predators Locker Room Gift Card. One winner will be drawn from each blood drive location per day and receive the gift card via email within two weeks after their donation.

Nashville Predators Foundation blood donation opportunities

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 West Fowlkes St, Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37064 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Way, Brentwood, TN 37027 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, October 16, 2020

Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 516 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027 from 1-6 p.m.

How to donate blood

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: PREDS19 or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.