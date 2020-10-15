Caffe Artisan to Open in Franklin

A new cafe will open in Williamson Square inside The Painted Tree Marketplace at 1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin.

Via Facebook, Caffe Artisan shared, “We’re getting excited! Some of the team just started moving the counters into position. So, in addition to all that’s happening behind the scenes, some of outside cordial items are beginning to take shape.”

The new cafe met before the Beer and Board committee on Tuesday afternoon requesting a permit. The committee inquired as to what type of restaurant Caffe Artisan will bring to Franklin, it was described as an upscale Panera Bread with the offerings of wine and beer.

As of the writing of this article, there’s no open date or menu shared on their Facebook page.

Currently, they are hiring. Their Facebook page states they are hiring a hospitality specialist who will be responsible for preparing specialty coffees, teas, and smoothies.

For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page.