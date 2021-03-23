Centennial High School Burglary Suspect Identified

Williamson County Sheriff Investigators have identified a burglary suspect caught on camera inside Centennial High School in Franklin on March 9, 2021.
A noticeable tattoo on his right forearm and his possible white Ford sedan were captured on security cameras.
More information about this case will not be available until after the grand jury meets.
