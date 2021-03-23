OBITUARY: Ronald Dean “Ron” Anderson

Ronald Dean “Ron” Anderson, age 73, of Columbia, TN passed away March 21, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident.

He was born in Excelsior Springs, MO. He retired from General Motors in 2008 after 31 years and he served as Commander of Columbia, TN VFW Post 4969. Ron was a member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church for 30 years. He was a veteran of the United States Marines and was a member of Marine Corp League Detachment #1286, American Legion Post 19, founding member of the American Legion Post 19 Riders and Local Chapter TN 18-5 Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association in Columbia. A gruff, straightforward man with a heart of gold and a desire to aid others.

Preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Irene Coates Anderson; wife, Joyce Hartman Anderson; brother, Daniel Anderson; and sister, Anita Anderson.

Survived by son, James (Gretta) Anderson, Nashville, TN; daughter, Staci Anderson, Thurmont, MD; former son-in-law, Emmanuel Mañan; sister, Sandra (Dick Norris) Anderson, LasVegas, NV; grandchildren, Robert Anderson and Gabriel and Greysen Mañan; and several other loving family members.

Services will be held at 1:00PM Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2494 Nashville Hwy, Columbia, TN 38401, Pastor Chuck Westra officiating. Visitation with the family will be 12-1PM at the church. Pallbearers will be James Anderson, Emmanuel Mañan, Al Castingway, Charlie Morton, Dave “Gunner” Grubbs, Jack “Hacksaw” Crews, Robert “Dragon” Long and John Maier. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your choice of any Local Veteran’s Organization. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 496-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com