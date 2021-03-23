Williamson County Property Transfers March 8

See where houses sold for March 8-12, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$910,000.00
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2
|9133 Holstein Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$460,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec H-3
|2045 Glastonbury Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$600,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3
|401 Chamberlain Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$428,064.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1
|2934 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$375,000.00
|Lampkin Bridge Est
|6389 Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$310,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 1
|129 Baker Springs Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,199,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec5
|1869 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$396,000.00
|7150 Hill Hughes Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$70,000.00
|Crowder
|3901 Sycamore Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$525,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4e
|2380 Stockwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$989,900.00
|River Landing Sec 8
|1435 Mentelle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$525,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec 1
|504 Emerson Hill Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$3,664,150.00
|Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$630,000.00
|Callie Sec 3
|1795 Jameson Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$880,000.00
|Beech Grove Farms
|9530 Thoroughbred Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$420,465.00
|Copper Ridge Ph6
|3035 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$642,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec2
|319 Rafferty Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$693,900.00
|Telfair Ph1
|405 Edenfield Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$529,760.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1027 Wadeslea Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$295,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-c
|3315 Monoco Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$439,155.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1
|1645 Lantana Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$415,025.00
|Copper Ridge Ph8
|3023 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$769,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec3
|257 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$185,000.00
|Village @ West Main St
|1319 W Main St 204
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$359,900.00
|Sherrod Haywood Jr
|Arno Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$225,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|725 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$734,900.00
|Cardel Village
|1038 Carlisle Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$449,900.00
|Clairmonte Sec 1
|1110 Clairmonte Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$527,090.00
|Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1212 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$554,900.00
|[email protected] Ridge Ph14
|2983 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$895,000.00
|1829 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$615,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25
|210 Sagefield St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2
|6580 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$190,000.00
|Sec 3
|9502 Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$410,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1
|3121 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$325,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|3013 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,856,000.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1868 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$635,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec2
|2001 Braun Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$685,000.00
|Temple Ridge Est Sec 2
|1229 Temple Ridge Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$815,750.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec4
|2087 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$758,646.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|918 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$399,000.00
|7244 Old Cox Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$715,000.00
|5956 N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$508,750.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec9
|421 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$670,920.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7
|3217 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$359,211.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph2
|7121 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$580,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph6 Sec2b
|1376 Jersey Farm Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,905,082.00
|Witherspoon Sec6
|9266 Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$420,243.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$2,605,739.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 3
|5229 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$654,718.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7748 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$785,000.00
|7509 Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$675,000.00
|7622 Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$359,000.00
|Russell Ridge
|6016 Russell Ridge Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$526,859.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2737 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$569,900.00
|Redwing Meadows Sec 3
|1284 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$380,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 5
|7004 Masonboro Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,155,000.00
|Brothers Russel
|4105 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,775,000.00
|Ramsay Chip
|3120 Mcmillan Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$560,000.00
|Eastview
|1406 W Main St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|414 Main St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$589,574.00
|Stephens Valley Sec3
|281 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$450,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5216 Bond Springs Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$327,500.00
|Through The Green Sec2
|504 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$140,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec5
|269 Rock Cress Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$685,798.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec9
|406 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17
|331 Circuit Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$574,900.00
|Bent Creek Ph4 Sec2
|5000 Aunt Nannies Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,370,521.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1596 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$398,360.00
|Pennock Place
|7113 Ivory Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$340,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|215 Derby Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$181,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 57
|Conar St 3025
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$785,150.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec3
|356 Mealer St
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$267,500.00
|Carter Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$247,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #160
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$270,000.00
|7319 Spencer Mill Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$770,994.00
|Stephens Valley Sec2
|89 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$285,900.00
|7302 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$349,000.00
|Station South
|2803 Dustin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$297,700.00
|1104 Lula Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$251,100.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|104 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Sunnyside Est Sec 3
|1969 Sunny Side Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$563,049.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2313 Durham Trail Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$559,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph2
|3003 Fitzroy Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,306,000.00
|Brentwood Lights
|6339 Wildwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$435,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 12a
|3512 Ashmore Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$440,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 16
|1502 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$940,000.00
|Concord Hunt Sec 3
|9141 Concord Hunt Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$254,000.00
|Brandenburg
|7307 Brandenburg Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,100,000.00
|Savage Pointe
|4421 Savage Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$519,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4b
|2184 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$500,000.00
|Hunters Chase Sec 2
|1050 Huntsman Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,000,000.00
|Longview Sec 1
|120 Werthan Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,237,542.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|931 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,021,000.00
|Governors Club Ph 12
|21 Ironwood Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$178,162.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|609 Jackson Falls Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$151,703.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|1030 Apple Orchard Cir
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$325,000.00
|Aspen Grove Sec K
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #d-3
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$660,000.00
|Stonebridge Park Sec 6
|1194 Grafton Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$30,000.00
|7624 Union Valley Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$434,900.00
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 2
|4093 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,350,000.00
|2031 Maple Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$800,000.00
|Deal Rex Albert
|Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$351,500.00
|Grove
|9028 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$390,000.00
|Grove Sec12
|8101 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$521,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1
|3108 Brimstead Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$680,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7080 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$500,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 8
|515 O'neil Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$314,990.00
|Meadow Wood
|7208 Meadow Wood Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$270,000.00
|Morris Joseph W
|7309 B Cox Pk
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$409,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 15
|3220 Peyton Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$964,147.00
|Taramore Ph12
|1918 New Bristol Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$580,000.00
|7780 Caney Fork Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,697,500.00
|Westhaven Sec30
|520 Rochester Close
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 6
|201 Bellegrove Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$489,900.00
|Residences Of Grant Park
|211 Grant Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$605,000.00
|Rev 1
|1010 Gatewick Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$355,000.00
|Walnut Hills
|435 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$474,223.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1
|2943 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$471,603.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1
|2939 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$380,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec 3
|604 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$190,000.00
|Alton Cove
|117 Stillwind Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$46,703.00
|Burberry Glen Ph2
|709 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$270,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 6
|2007 Portman Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,999,000.00
|Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a
|1163 Saddle Springs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$400,000.00
|Rock Hill Farms
|2822 Rock Hill Pvt Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,010,000.00
|Whitehall Farms Sec 1
|1009 Whitehall Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$639,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2
|7525 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$332,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 4
|1921 Lawndale Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$254,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|1902 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$763,745.00
|Falls Grove Sec 4
|7016 Farm Field Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$691,155.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|2025 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$163,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 57
|3031 Conar St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,139,500.00
|Stream Valley Sec 1
|104 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$536,520.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7169 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$132,950.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|8012 Carderock Springs Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$950,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|701 Central Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$616,071.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|942 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$289,900.00
|Candlewood Sec 1
|2916 Hearthside Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$375,000.00
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|160 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,410,000.00
|Sheridan Park
|9201 Selkirk Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$386,800.00
|Rebel Meadows Sec 4
|806 Edwards Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
