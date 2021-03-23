Williamson County Property Transfers March 8

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for March 8-12, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$910,000.00Farms @ Clovercroft Sec29133 Holstein DrNolensvilleTN37135
$460,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec H-32045 Glastonbury DrFranklinTN37069
$600,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3401 Chamberlain Park LnFranklinTN37069
$428,064.00Brixworth Ph4 Sec12934 Stewart Campbell PtSpring HillTN37174
$375,000.00Lampkin Bridge Est6389 Lampkins Bridge RdCollege GroveTN37046
$310,000.00Baker Springs Sec 1129 Baker Springs LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,199,000.00Morgan Farms Sec51869 Barnstaple LnBrentwoodTN37027
$396,000.007150 Hill Hughes RdFairviewTN37062
$70,000.00Crowder3901 Sycamore RdThompsons StationTN37179
$525,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec4e2380 Stockwood TrlThompsons StationTN37179
$989,900.00River Landing Sec 81435 Mentelle DrFranklinTN37069
$525,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec 1504 Emerson Hill RdNolensvilleTN37135
$3,664,150.00Bailey RdFranklinTN37064
$630,000.00Callie Sec 31795 Jameson DrFranklinTN37064
$880,000.00Beech Grove Farms9530 Thoroughbred WayBrentwoodTN37027
$420,465.00Copper Ridge Ph63035 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$642,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec2319 Rafferty CtFranklinTN37064
$693,900.00Telfair Ph1405 Edenfield PassNolensvilleTN37135
$529,760.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3a1027 Wadeslea LnNolensvilleTN37135
$295,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-c3315 Monoco DrSpring HillTN37174
$439,155.00Brixworth Ph4 Sec11645 Lantana DrThompsons StationTN37179
$415,025.00Copper Ridge Ph83023 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$769,900.00Stephens Valley Sec3257 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
$185,000.00Village @ West Main St 1319 W Main St 204FranklinTN37064
$359,900.00Sherrod Haywood JrArno RdFranklinTN37064
$225,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1725 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
$734,900.00Cardel Village1038 Carlisle LnFranklinTN37064
$449,900.00Clairmonte Sec 11110 Clairmonte DrFranklinTN37064
$527,090.00Burberry Glen Ph3a1212 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$554,900.00[email protected] Ridge Ph142983 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$895,000.001829 Lewisburg PkFranklinTN37064
$615,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25210 Sagefield StFranklinTN37064
$900,000.00Mcdaniel Farms Sec26580 Windmill DrCollege GroveTN37046
$190,000.00Sec 39502 Grand Haven DrBrentwoodTN37027
$410,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 13121 Winberry DrFranklinTN37064
$325,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta3013 Auld Tatty DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,856,000.00Traditions Sec41868 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$635,000.00Waters Edge Sec22001 Braun DrFranklinTN37064
$685,000.00Temple Ridge Est Sec 21229 Temple Ridge DrNashvilleTN37221
$815,750.00Lockwood Glen Sec42087 Mcavoy DrFranklinTN37064
$758,646.00Westhaven Sec54918 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$399,000.007244 Old Cox PkFranklinTN37064
$715,000.005956 N Lick Creek RdFranklinTN37064
$508,750.00Lockwood Glen Sec9421 Dewar DrFranklinTN37064
$670,920.00Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 73217 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
$359,211.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph27121 Pepper Tree CirFairviewTN37062
$580,000.00Bent Creek Ph6 Sec2b1376 Jersey Farm RdNolensvilleTN37135
$1,905,082.00Witherspoon Sec69266 Berwyn CtBrentwoodTN37027
$420,243.00Scales Farmstead Ph2Spruell DrNolensvilleTN37135
$2,605,739.00Meadow Lake Sec 35229 Williamsburg RdBrentwoodTN37027
$654,718.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17748 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
$785,000.007509 Pewitt RdFranklinTN37064
$675,000.007622 Pewitt RdFranklinTN37064
$359,000.00Russell Ridge6016 Russell Ridge Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$526,859.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2737 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
$569,900.00Redwing Meadows Sec 31284 Ascot LnFranklinTN37064
$380,000.00Wakefield Sec 57004 Masonboro DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,155,000.00Brothers Russel4105 New Hwy 96 WFranklinTN37064
$1,775,000.00Ramsay Chip3120 Mcmillan RdFranklinTN37064
$560,000.00Eastview1406 W Main StFranklinTN37064
$1,500,000.00414 Main StFranklinTN37064
$589,574.00Stephens Valley Sec3281 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
$450,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25216 Bond Springs CtThompsons StationTN37179
$327,500.00Through The Green Sec2504 Vintage Green LnFranklinTN37064
$140,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec5269 Rock Cress RdNolensvilleTN37135
$685,798.00Lockwood Glen Sec9406 Dewar DrFranklinTN37064
$900,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17331 Circuit RdFranklinTN37064
$574,900.00Bent Creek Ph4 Sec25000 Aunt Nannies PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
$1,370,521.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41596 Eastwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$398,360.00Pennock Place7113 Ivory WayFairviewTN37062
$340,000.00Meadowgreen Acres215 Derby LnFranklinTN37069
$181,900.00Westhaven Sec 57Conar St 3025 FranklinTN37064
$785,150.00Hurstbourne Park Sec3356 Mealer StFranklinTN37067
$267,500.00Carter LnFranklinTN37064
$247,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 11101 Downs Blvd #160FranklinTN37064
$270,000.007319 Spencer Mill RdFairviewTN37062
$770,994.00Stephens Valley Sec289 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
$285,900.007302 Cumberland DrFairviewTN37062
$349,000.00Station South2803 Dustin DrThompsons StationTN37179
$297,700.001104 Lula LnFranklinTN37064
$251,100.00Orleans Est Condos104 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
$450,000.00Sunnyside Est Sec 31969 Sunny Side DrBrentwoodTN37027
$563,049.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2313 Durham Trail DrThompsons StationTN37179
$559,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph23003 Fitzroy CtSpring HillTN37174
$1,306,000.00Brentwood Lights6339 Wildwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$435,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 12a3512 Ashmore DrThompsons StationTN37179
$440,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 161502 Decatur CirFranklinTN37067
$940,000.00Concord Hunt Sec 39141 Concord Hunt CirBrentwoodTN37027
$254,000.00Brandenburg7307 Brandenburg CvFairviewTN37062
$1,100,000.00Savage Pointe4421 Savage Pointe DrFranklinTN37064
$519,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec4b2184 Chaucer Park LnThompsons StationTN37179
$500,000.00Hunters Chase Sec 21050 Huntsman CirFranklinTN37064
$3,000,000.00Longview Sec 1120 Werthan CirFranklinTN37064
$1,237,542.00Westhaven Sec54931 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$2,021,000.00Governors Club Ph 1221 Ironwood LnBrentwoodTN37027
$178,162.00Stephens Valley Sec6609 Jackson Falls DrFranklinTN37064
$151,703.00Stephens Valley Sec61030 Apple Orchard CirNashvilleTN37221
$325,000.00Aspen Grove Sec K3201 Aspen Grove Dr #d-3FranklinTN37067
$660,000.00Stonebridge Park Sec 61194 Grafton DrFranklinTN37069
$30,000.007624 Union Valley RdFairviewTN37062
$434,900.00Chapmans Crossing Ph 24093 Locerbie CirSpring HillTN37174
$1,350,000.002031 Maple LnFranklinTN37067
$800,000.00Deal Rex AlbertWilkins Branch RdFranklinTN37064
$351,500.00Grove9028 Passiflora CtCollege GroveTN37046
$390,000.00Grove Sec128101 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$521,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 13108 Brimstead DrFranklinTN37064
$680,000.00Falls Grove Sec67080 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$500,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 8515 O'neil LnFranklinTN37067
$314,990.00Meadow Wood7208 Meadow Wood RdFairviewTN37062
$270,000.00Morris Joseph W7309 B Cox PkFairviewTN37062
$409,000.00Franklin Green Sec 153220 Peyton CtFranklinTN37064
$964,147.00Taramore Ph121918 New Bristol LnBrentwoodTN37027
$580,000.007780 Caney Fork RdFairviewTN37062
$1,697,500.00Westhaven Sec30520 Rochester CloseFranklinTN37064
$1,500,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 6201 Bellegrove CtFranklinTN37069
$489,900.00Residences Of Grant Park211 Grant Park DrFranklinTN37067
$605,000.00Rev 11010 Gatewick CtFranklinTN37067
$355,000.00Walnut Hills435 Franklin RdFranklinTN37069
$474,223.00Brixworth Ph4 Sec12943 Stewart Campbell PtSpring HillTN37174
$471,603.00Brixworth Ph4 Sec12939 Stewart Campbell PtThompsons StationTN37179
$380,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec 3604 Cobert LnFranklinTN37064
$190,000.00Alton Cove117 Stillwind CtBrentwoodTN37027
$46,703.00Burberry Glen Ph2709 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
$270,000.00Ridgeport Sec 62007 Portman DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,999,000.00Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a1163 Saddle Springs DrThompsons StationTN37179
$400,000.00Rock Hill Farms2822 Rock Hill Pvt LnNolensvilleTN37135
$1,010,000.00Whitehall Farms Sec 11009 Whitehall DrFranklinTN37069
$639,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec27525 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
$332,000.00Ridgeport Sec 41921 Lawndale DrSpring HillTN37174
$254,000.00Orleans Est Condos1902 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
$763,745.00Falls Grove Sec 47016 Farm Field DrCollege GroveTN37046
$691,155.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec382025 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$163,900.00Westhaven Sec 573031 Conar St FranklinTN37064
$1,139,500.00Stream Valley Sec 1104 Stream Valley BlvdFranklinTN37064
$536,520.00Falls Grove Sec67169 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$132,950.00Falls Grove Sec68012 Carderock Springs DrCollege GroveTN37046
$950,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38701 Central DrFranklinTN37064
$616,071.00Stephens Valley Sec6942 Dauphine StNashvilleTN37221
$289,900.00Candlewood Sec 12916 Hearthside DrSpring HillTN37174
$375,000.00Prescott Place Ph 3160 Stanton Hall LnFranklinTN37069
$1,410,000.00Sheridan Park9201 Selkirk CtBrentwoodTN37027
$386,800.00Rebel Meadows Sec 4806 Edwards DrFranklinTN37064

 

