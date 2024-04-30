Celebrate Moms with the New Strawberries ‘n Cream Cake From Baskin-Robbins

April 30, 2024 – There’s only one person with eight photos of you hanging in the hallway, and she deserves a slice of love. Make Mother’s Day a little sweeter with our new Strawberries ‘n Cream Cake.

Inside, the Strawberries ‘n Cream Cake is filled with Mom’s favorite ice cream flavor and a scrumptious cake layer of her choice, then outside, it’s covered in a delicate strawberry-whipped frosting. Next, it’s topped with real strawberries and icing rosettes for an extra dollop of love.

Show up for Mom in the sweetest way this Mother’s Day and personalize the cake with a special message. Our Strawberries ‘n Cream Cake is perfect for any size celebration and is available in sizes to serve up to 48. Moms: if the kids get you anything else… send it back.

Pre-order in the BR App

To make celebrating Mom a piece of cake, pre-order the Strawberries ‘n Cream Cake through the BR App. You can also receive $5 off your ice cream cake purchase of $35 or more with the code MOM at checkout from May 1-15, 2024*. And when the time finally comes, you can tell Mom it’s homemade! She… definitely won’t believe you, but she’ll thank you still.

Are you making Mother’s Day berry special with our Strawberries ‘n Cream Cake? Show us your celebrations on Instagram.

*Offer valid on online or in-app orders at participating U.S. Baskin-Robbins locations on cake purchase $35+ pre-tax. Expires 5/15/2024 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Exclusions apply. Must be logged in to your BR account to redeem single-use offer. Not valid on delivery or in-shop orders. May not be combined with any other offers. Void if reproduced, copied, transferred, distributed, purchased, traded or sold and where prohibited or restricted by law. ©2024 BR IP Holder LLC.

