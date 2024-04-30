Nolensville High Hosting a Summer Art Camp

April 24, 2024 – Aspiring artists, don’t miss your opportunity to register for Nolensville High’s summer art camp.

Rising first through twelfth graders may attend the morning or afternoon session June 10-14 or June 17-21. From 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., campers will learn about 2D design. The afternoon session, which runs from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m., focuses on 3D design and sculptures.

The cost is $135 per session, per week, for each camper or $250 per week for both the morning and afternoon sessions. To register, visit the NHS PTO site.

For more information about the camp, email NHS art teacher Heather McHugh.

