CBD Shampoo For Your Dog and How It Can Help

Over the last few years, CBD has grown in popularity for pets. A quick internet search will bring up all kinds of CBD oils, treats, supplements, and even shampoo.

Three Dog Bakery in Mt. Juliet shares their pet expertise with us on how your dog can benefit from CBD shampoo.

What is CBD?

CBD stands for cannabidiol and is a compound found in cannabis and hemp. When CBD is extracted from the flowers and buds of hemp plants it does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol, THC for short.

THC is the chemical in cannabis that produces the “high” associated with marijuana usage. When following the proper dosage of CBD products, your pet will not get “high.”

CBD can influence brain activity in pets, which leads to potential benefits, such as a reduction in stress and anxiety for dogs and cats.

Marijuana is not safe for pets and any treats or CBD products derived from marijuana should not be given to your pet.

As with any wellness plan, you should consult your veterinarian first before treating your dog with CBD.

Read more about the benefits of CBD for your pet here.

CBD Shampoo

Since CBD can be used to treat stress and anxiety, CBD shampoo is a great choice for pups who are nervous about bath time.

The hemp-derived CBD in shampoo gives your dog all the benefits of the hemp plant in a topical application that can support their relaxation and calm demeanor.

All dogs have different skin and coat characteristics, so they will all respond differently to CBD shampoo. You may not see results immediately, so using the shampoo consistently with every bath for at least a month is recommended.

Are CBD Pet Products Safe?

Studies have shown that CBD products have a wide margin of safety for your furry friend, with pets experiencing no significant adverse effects. Also, CBD doesn’t appear to have any drug interactions.

As with any wellness plan, you should consult your veterinarian first before treating your dog with CBD.

Where Can I Get CBD Products for Pets?

Three Dog Bakery in Mt. Juliet carries CBD products for pets and can provide helpful insight to find the right products to keep your pet feeling great!

Visit Three Dog Bakery in Mt. Juliet to shop CBD products and find out more ways to help your pet live a happy, healthy, comfortable life.

Three Dog Bakery – Mt. Juliet

(615) 701-2128

1982 W. Providence Pkwy #102

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122