Category 10 Kicks Off Grand Opening with Luke Combs

Category 10, the Luke-Combs-inspired entertainment complex, hosted “The Big Kickoff Concert” last night with a sold-out show from Luke Combs himself.

The concert event kicked off Category 10’s week-long grand opening celebrations where Combs performed a preview of new music and some of his biggest hits including, “When it Rains it Pours,” “She Got the Best of Me,” and “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma.” Category 10 will continue celebrating The Big Kickoff week with one-of-a-kind giveaways, prizes, and Luke Combs-themed activations, including Luke trivia and a ‘Luke-a-Like’ contest. Tonight, the festivities continue with a special performance by Luke Combs UK, a premier Luke Combs tribute band.

For the rest of The Big Kickoff week, Category 10 invites fans to enjoy all entertainment experiences at the venue, including The Honky-Tonk, Hurricane Hall, The Still, 5 Leaf Clover Sports and the brand-new 10,000-square-foot rooftop, The Eye. The entertainment complex also hosts free line dancing lessons and displays “The Light Show” in Hurricane Hall for guests to enjoy. The daily schedule for these activities can be found HERE.

Category 10 is owned and operated by Opry Entertainment Group, a division of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP), and designed in partnership with design and innovation firm, Journey. The entertainment venue is located on Nashville’s most historic street at 120 Second Avenue North. For the latest updates on Category 10 visit www.category10.com.

