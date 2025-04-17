Photo of the Day: April 17, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The City of Franklin and its Board of Mayor and Aldermen broke ground on the Pearlene M. Bransford Complex on March 26th, at 3452 Carothers Parkway.

The new park, “The Pearl”, on the City’s southeast side will feature football and lacrosse fields, an inclusive playground called “Ellie G’s Dream World”, an ADA-accessible riverwalk, and restrooms.

