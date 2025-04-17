The WannaBeatles to Celebrate Paul McCartney’s 83rd Birthday with Special Franklin Show

The WannaBeatles are bringing their unique Beatles experience to Franklin this June. Known for their appearances on national television, this talented group recreates the beloved Beatles repertoire alongside other hit songs from the ’60s and ’70s, all while entertaining audiences with their signature onstage antics and comedy.

Join them for a special birthday celebration honoring Paul McCartney as he turns 83 this year. The performance will take place on Friday, June 6th at 7:30 pm at the Mockingbird Theatre in The Factory at Franklin.

For this one-of-a-kind Beatles experience that goes beyond the ordinary tribute show, secure your tickets now here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email