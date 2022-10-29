Brentwood Place: New Shops Now Open and Shops Coming Soon

Located at 330 Franklin Road in Brentwood, TN, Brentwood Place is your one stop shopping center full of fun for everyone. From children’s gymnastics at My Gym to delicious Asian cuisine at Peter’s Sushi and Thai, Brentwood Place has something for everyone.

Check out the new spots now open at Brentwood Place and look forward to the ones that are opening soon!

Crumbl Cookies

The iconic Crumbl Cookies has opened a new location in Brentwood Place. Crumbl Cookies specialize in large decadent cookies, that are dense yet crispy on the outside with a soft inside. Their cookie selection varies weekly so a visit to one of their stores is always a new tasting adventure. Stop into the new Brentwood Place location at 330 Franklin Rd Suite 104A, Brentwood, TN 37027 and grab a pink box filled with sweet treats!

Rio Body Wax

Rio Body Wax has locations in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and they are making their way to Tennessee with a new location coming soon to Brentwood Place. Specializing in waxing, facials, and self care, Rio Body Wax professionals have the skill that really matters: passion to take care of each client in a personalized way. During all of our appointments, they use the authentic Brazilian technique and organic wax that come right from South America just for their clients. Coming soon to Brentwood Place at 330 Franklin Road, Suite 270B Brentwood, TN 37027.

J. Crew Factory

Crew Factory is now open in Brentwood Place! Whether you love special details, unique fabrics or classic colors, J. Crew Factory has quality clothes that make you look and feel your best. Plus, they believe that picking up your favorite looks shouldn’t mean spending an arm and a leg, so there are always deals waiting for you. Shop all of this season’s new styles at J. Crew Factory now open at Brentwood Place. 330 Franklin Road, Suite 202B, Brentwood, TN 37027.

Crema Coffee

Crema Coffee is opening another location in Brentwood Place. Crema Coffee is a local, carbon-neutral, zero-waste coffee roaster and cafe in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee. Crema Coffee takes its coffee and community seriously. Crema Coffee partners with local businesses to supply their bread, cheese, chocolate, and milk, they support local artists and regularly give time and resources to local organizations. Crema Coffee is dedicated to sourcing transparently, educating thoroughly, and partnering purposely while serving exceptionally great coffee. Coming soon to Brentwood Place at 330 Franklin Road, Suite 904D, Brentwood, TN 37027.

Brentwood Place

Dine, shop, and have fun by checking out all of the offerings at Brentwood Place. Visit 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027 or view the Brentwood Place directory here.