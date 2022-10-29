If You Love Fall, You Don’t Want to Miss PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Happening Today

One of middle Tennessee’s most popular fall events is taking place today, Saturday, October 29 in downtown Franklin.

PumpkinFest takes place from 10am – 6pm. The event is free. Last year, 65,000 people attended the event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the festival:

Costume Contests – The whole family can participate in the costume contest, including your furry family members.

150+ Arts and crafts vendors will be at the festival selling their creations. Get the full list of artisans here .

. 30+ food vendors and street food vendors will offer a variety of food. Get the full list of food vendors here .

. Entertainment lineup includes live music and Southern Irish Dance. Get the full entertainment lineup here .

. Kids Zone sponsored by Grace Chapel, features carnival activities, inflatable games, and more!

Whiskey Lounge by Leiper’s Fork Distillery & Beer Garden by Bavarian Bierhaus

Chili Cookoff

Franklin Theatre Football End Zone sponsored by Mercer Advisors

Autumn Alley which will have: Old fashioned games Guess the weight of the “Great Pumpkin” Extreme pumpkin carving Photo opportunities around the square



For shuttle and parking information, click here.

For more information, visit click here.