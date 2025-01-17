Brentwood High Educator Named Outstanding Biology Teacher

A Brentwood High School educator is being recognized as one of the top biology teachers in the nation.

At this year’s National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT) conference in California, Brentwood High’s Rachel Lytle received the Outstanding Biology Teacher award for the state of Tennessee. Candidates for the award are judged on their teaching ability and experience, cooperativeness in the school and community and student-teacher relationships.

Lytle says she’s honored to be recognized among her peers and grateful for the knowledge and support she’s received from NABT over the years.

“Receiving this recognition means a great deal to me, as it reflects the encouragement from my principal and colleagues, the hard work of my students, and my passion for teaching biology,” said Lytle. “This acknowledgment motivates me to continue improving as a science educator and to inspire the next generation of biologists.”

Lytle’s award came as no surprise to Brentwood High Principal Kevin Keidel who says she embodies the qualities of an outstanding biology teacher.

“Rachel exemplifies excellence in teaching, demonstrating a profound understanding of biology and a genuine passion for imparting knowledge to her students,” said Keidel. “Her teaching ability is unparalleled, characterized by innovative instructional methods, engaging lessons and a commitment to fostering critical thinking skills in her students at standard, honors or Advanced Placement levels.”

Source: WCS

