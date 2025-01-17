Franklin Transit Announces Route Change for MLK Day

In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 20, 2025, the Franklin Transit Authority announces that there will be no fixed route transit or TODD service. All transit services will resume Tuesday morning, January 21, 2025.

For more information on routes, visit the website at www.franklintransit.org or call (615) 628-0260. The TMA Group, a public-private partnership committed to providing environmentally friendly, affordable, reliable, and safe mobility options for Middle Tennesseans, manages the Franklin Transit on behalf of the Franklin Transit Authority.

