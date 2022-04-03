Brentwood-based BELL Construction Announces Two Senior Promotions

Brentwood-based BELL Construction (BELL) announced that it has promoted Tyler Powell to Project Executive and Tyler Baldridge to Senior Project Manager.

Powell has been a Member of the company since 2016 and has been with BELL for 14 years, previously serving as Senior Project Manager. In his expanded role as Project Executive, he will continue to build upon industry relationships with clients, design professionals, and trade partners and help oversee BELL’s operations on multiple projects to ensure overall client satisfaction. Powell has experience in multiple construction markets including education, hospitality, correctional, religious, and sports venues. He is also an active industry leader and current member of the Associated General Contractors (AGC), serving for 8 years on the local young professionals Construction Leadership Council and now on the Middle Tennessee AGC Board.

Baldridge previously served as Project Manager. In his elevated role as Senior Project Manager, he will oversee work on projects across various industries, including hospitality. He is passionate about managing smaller scale projects and currently leads the company’s newly launched Special Projects Division. This division focuses on meeting the distinct needs of clients with unique, fast-paced projects that are typically under $10 million. He is involved in the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) and the ABC Greater Tennessee Chapter Emerging Leaders group, which is dedicated to the development of young professionals in the construction industry.

“Tyler Powell and Tyler Baldridge have been great assets to our team and clients, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to BELL and leadership as they move into their new roles,” said Eric Pyle, Executive Vice President of Building Operations and Member at BELL. “As BELL continues to grow, their expertise will help us continue to make a positive outward impact on the communities in which we live and work and an internal impact on team members through their leadership strength.”

About BELL Construction

BELL Construction is the leading construction company in the Southeast providing general contracting, design-build, and construction management services across multiple sectors, including hospitality, office and transportation. Since its founding more than 50 years ago, BELL Construction has led over 1,000 construction projects. Headquartered just south of Nashville in Brentwood, Tenn., BELL has significantly contributed to the evolution of the area’s skyline and many of its iconic landmarks. For more information, please visit www.bellconstructioncompany.com.