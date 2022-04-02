Weekend Weather: After Frosty Morning.. Just Beautiful

After the frost burns off Saturday morning, enjoy your weekend. It’s going to be awesome!!!

Let me just give you the good news and let you enjoy:

From the NWS: Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 5 mph.