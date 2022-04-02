Weekend Weather: After Frosty Morning.. Just Beautiful

By
Clark Shelton
-

After the frost burns off Saturday morning, enjoy your weekend. It’s going to be awesome!!!

Let me just give you the good news and let you enjoy:

From the NWS:
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast after midnight

