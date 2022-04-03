Ultimate Linings, LLC to Relocate Manufacturing Facility from Texas to Middle TN

Global leader in protective coatings to relocate manufacturing facility from Texas to Tennessee

Project represents an investment of more than $30 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Ultimate Linings, LLC officials announced today the company will relocate its chemical manufacturing facility from Bedford, Texas, to Lebanon, Tennessee.

Ultimate Linings will invest $31 million and create 50 new jobs in Wilson County over the next five years.

To meet new growth and expand global research, Ultimate Linings’ Tennessee facility will house both the company’s advanced automated chemical manufacturing and its research and development laboratory and innovation center.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ultimate Linings has served the automotive industry’s need for high quality bedliner material and systems for nearly three decades. Today, the company has a global presence with applicators located in the U.S. and roughly 30 other countries around the world.

In the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 20 economic development projects in Wilson County resulting in more than 5,500 job commitments and $1 billion in capital investment.

“When companies relocate to Tennessee, it’s a testament to our strong business climate, skilled workforce and quality of life. I thank Ultimate Linings for its significant investment and for creating high-quality manufacturing jobs in Wilson County.” – Gov. Bill Lee

“Ultimate Linings’ expansion to Tennessee marks Wilson County’s eighth economic development project in the last year. We appreciate this company’s $31 million investment in Lebanon and thank this community for its strong partnership in recruiting new businesses to Middle Tennessee.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe