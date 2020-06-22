



Brentwood Academy has named Jenny Cretin as Director of the Middle School after the retirement of Nancy Brasher who completed 32 years of service. Mrs. Cretin steps into the administrative position after 20 years of serving families, teaching students, and

contributing in a variety of administrative capacities, most recently as Assistant Director of Admission and Financial Aid.

“With my passion for teaching and learning, I am excited to partner with our faculty in their desire to provide collaboration and creativity in the classroom, providing an environment for students to gain 21st century learning skills and a love for learning,” shared Jenny Cretin.

Curt Masters, Brentwood Academy Headmaster says, “Mrs. Cretin has a God-given talent for connecting with people, and since arriving at BA in 2011, she has led with integrity and trustworthiness. Mrs. Cretin will serve our school with grace and wisdom as she connects with alumni, students, parents, and faculty through her positive and Christ-centered leadership.”

After 11 years serving at Brentwood Academy, six as the Director of Admission, Jason Mathews will assume the role of Dean of Community Engagement. In this newly created leadership position, Mr. Mathews will foster relationships between students, parents, and faculty as he enhances opportunities to be active in the community. Mathews will also continue teaching AP economics as a faculty member and play a key role in the athletic department as a coach for the BA football team.

Ferrell Armstrong, a native of Brentwood, will now lead the Admission and Financial Aid Department. Mr. Armstrong is an experienced admission professional having worked at the University of Georgia and most recently in his role as Assistant Director of Admissions for Vanderbilt University.

Joining Mr. Armstrong in the Admission and Financial Aid department as Assistant Director is Brentwood Academy alumus, Josh Lester ’13. Lester joins admission team member Lisa Greene in this role. The former Belmont University basketball player will continue to serve as an assistant coach for the basketball eagles.

Mark Sutton steps into the role of Brentwood Academy’s Dean of Students. Mr. Sutton has more than 18 years of experience working in independent schools and has spent countless hours working closely with students during his time at Brentwood Academy.

Curt Masters says, “Mr. Sutton has built meaningful and personal relationships with our students. He works closely with the admission team and continues to lead both our middle and upper school tennis programs. He has fostered a strong level of proactive leadership, helping him to understand and meet the needs of students.”

Brentwood Academy is a co-educational, independent, college preparatory school dedicated to nurturing and challenging each whole person—body, mind, and spirit—to the glory of God.



