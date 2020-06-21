



Destin Scott Legieza, age 30 of Spring Hill, TN passed away June 18, 2020 from injuries sustained from an automobile accident.

Destin graduated from Franklin High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Middle Tennessee State University.

His career in law enforcement started in Athens, GA. Destin was hired with the Brentwood Police Department on February 16, 2015. He graduated from Tennessee Law Enforcement Transition Academy on March 19, 2015. Destin was a dedicated officer and was selected as a Crime Scene Tech on March 16, 2016 from there he was selected as an FTO on October 11, 2017.

Recently he was selected for CIT, but not yet attended training due to his untimely passing. His accolades include being selected as Officer of the Year in 2016 from the Brentwood Morning Rotary Club. He received the Chief’s Sheep Dog Award for outstanding police work and cooperation among law enforcement agencies in 2017. Destin will be posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and the Medal of Valor.

Destin had a true passion for sports, but his favorite was the Tennessee Titans where he had been a fan since the inception of the team in Nashville. Destin was a true patriot and will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters in law enforcement and his loving family.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Joe and Lorene Ray. Survived by: wife, Heather Legieza of Franklin, TN, mother, Julie (Bob) Walls of Franklin, TN; father, Scott Legieza of Franklin, TN; grandparents, Jim and Joyce Legieza of Brentwood, TN, brother, Seth Legieza of Franklin, TN; step brothers, B.J. (Brittany) Walls of Dickson, TN, Hunter Walls of Centerville, TN and Ethan Walls of Venice, FL; aunt, Jennifer (Blake) Taylor; father in law & mother in law, Dan and Annette Dolzen of Franklin, TN; brother in law, Justin Dolzen of Nashville, TN; beloved pet, Titan and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at ClearView Baptist Church and visitation will be 2PM – 8PM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at ClearView Baptist Church, 537 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN 37069.

Memorials may be made to Special Olympics of Tennessee, 461 Craighead St., Nashville, TN 37204 in Destin’s memory. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com



