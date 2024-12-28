Blood Assurance to Host Blood Drive at The Factory at Franklin

Due to the blood supply shortage that is typical around the holiday season, Blood Assurance has partnered with The Factory at Franklin to host a blood drive.

The blood drive will take place on Monday, December 30 inside The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Road) in the Heritage Room off Liberty Hall from 10:30am – 3:30pm.

All donations from this event will go to Williamson Medical Center.

As a thank you, all donors will receive a $25 e-gift card. O Negative Double Red donors will receive a $40 gift card.

Sign up at www.bloodassurance.org/factoryatfranklin.

Reminders for Blood Donors:

Eat a good meal

Bring your ID

Avoid energy drinks

Drink extra water

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a 501 (C)(3) community blood bank. We are the sole blood supplier for Williamson Medical Center and its affiliates, Maury Regional Medical Center and its affiliates, all Middle TN HCA/TriStar hospitals, and we are the primary blood supplier for the Vanderbilt Hospital System. Everything we collect stays in the community where it was donated- live local, give local. I have attached the flier for the event to this email.

